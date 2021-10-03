 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orange - $244,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orange - $244,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orange - $244,900

Charming home close to downtown in the Town of Orange, Great Location! Large living room with Stone Fireplace, separate dining room, chestnut paneled den, and a 1/2 bath on the main floor with 4 Bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The HVAC was replaced in 2017 and the roof was replaced in 2019. The paved driveway connects from Main Street to Mimosa Lane with mature landscaping. and a two story play house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News