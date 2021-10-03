4 Bedroom Home in Orange - $244,900

Charming home close to downtown in the Town of Orange, Great Location! Large living room with Stone Fireplace, separate dining room, chestnut paneled den, and a 1/2 bath on the main floor with 4 Bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The HVAC was replaced in 2017 and the roof was replaced in 2019. The paved driveway connects from Main Street to Mimosa Lane with mature landscaping. and a two story play house.