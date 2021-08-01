4 Bedroom Home in Rapidan - $549,000

Beautiful home in scenic Rapidan with stunning views on five gorgeous acres! Experience the privacy and serenity that comes with living in this secluded region. Despite its gorgeous views and private location, this home is located less than 15 minutes away from the Town of Orange, and only 20 minutes from the town of Culpeper! The dining room chandelier does not convey; all other chandeliers and sconces convey. Internet is provided by VA Broadband, and the speed is up to 100mbps download.