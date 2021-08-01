Beautiful home in scenic Rapidan with stunning views on five gorgeous acres! Experience the privacy and serenity that comes with living in this secluded region. Despite its gorgeous views and private location, this home is located less than 15 minutes away from the Town of Orange, and only 20 minutes from the town of Culpeper! The dining room chandelier does not convey; all other chandeliers and sconces convey. Internet is provided by VA Broadband, and the speed is up to 100mbps download.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapidan - $549,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local father James Manning died from gunshot wounds while in his house.
William E. Settle III, 36, was arrested Monday by Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force following a search warrant at his residence in the 600 block of Highview Court.
A woman’s body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multi…
27-year-old Brianna Knicely, charged with 2nd degree murder, will remain in jail in June 16 death of James Manning.
A large law enforcement presence was on the west end of the county Tuesday morning.
Tight-knit student class gets together for 60th anniversary of graduation, a year late due to COVID-19, and still full of affinity for each other; former classmates will meet three times for lunch in 2021.
Anthony "Bob" Johnson was discovered July 16 in his room at Brandy Road residence, CCSO investigating, says no threat to community.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Tommy Moy, who opened The Jade Restaurant in 1976 in Southgate, died July at the age of 86.
Town clerk reports doubling of grave sales in Fairview Cemetery in past fiscal year.