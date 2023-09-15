This gorgeous and spacious 3 story colonial is located in the quaint town of Remington, Va. in the beautiful and highly sought after, Fauquier County, Va. Perched on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood, just minutes from shops and dining, this home features a 2 story entryway with 4 bedrooms/ 2.5 baths, a state-of- the-art theater room, a newly privacy-fenced back yard, fresh upstairs carpeting, new HVAC and a new roof, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded countertops, a large island with storage, eat-in space and a bar top that backs to a lovely sunroom that provides even more seating options. **owners are packing currently so please excuse boxes, etc. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful home! Make an appointment today!