Charming Stone Rambler with 3/4 BR and 2 BA on 1.42 park like acres. Totally renovated in the last several years with new windows, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated baths, kitchen, light & plumbing fixtures, new stainless steel appliances and a new roof was installed in 2019 - all you have to do is move in. Expansive front deck is perfect for entertaining and gorgeous old trees provide shade and character. Backyard complete with a tree house and two sheds. Enjoy the privacy of rural living, but with the convenience of Comcast high speed Internet. Charming? Absolutely. Affordable? Yes. Dreamy? Without question. Come take a look at this steal-your-heart home, waiting for its new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Rixeyville - $308,000
Keith Brown denies comments targeting Jamie Clancey, board president of Services to Abused Families.
Annie Nicole Ritenour was charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
Virginia State Police on the scene: VDOT has been notified and will be assisting with roadway closer in rainy conditions and setting a detour.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
New data from Chief Medical Examiners Office reports 15 OD fatalities in county from January to June as state also experience high level of deaths of synthetic opioid.
Two-year councilman steps down following vulgar post tied to him about fellow councilwoman.
Five-county health district officials says getting children vaccinated will be the next big step in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic; Reva VFD current clinic site for adult vaccines.
CRI SPONSORED: Culpeper Downtown Business Trick or Treat runs from 5-6 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 on East Davis St.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
Next Saturday, not long before Veterans Day, a most unusual Civil War monument will be unveiled in Culpeper County.