Charming Stone Rambler with 3/4 BR and 2 BA on 1.42 park like acres. Totally renovated in the last several years with new windows, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated baths, kitchen, light & plumbing fixtures, new stainless steel appliances - all you have to do is move in. Expansive front deck is perfect for entertaining and gorgeous old trees provide shade and character. Backyard complete with a tree house and two sheds. Enjoy the privacy of rural living, but with the convenience of Comcast high speed Internet. Charming? Absolutely. Affordable? Yes. Dreamy? Without question. Come take a look at this steal-your-heart home, waiting for its new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Rixeyville - $315,000
