Looking to get started in your new home? This is the perfect home in the wonderful Lake Wilderness Community which is close to parks and trails and within 20 min drive to I-95. After 22 years, this homeowner must say goodbye. The house does need some TLC. The roof is about 20yrs old, HWH approx. 4 to 5 years old, there is a water treatment system, a very nice wood stove to keep the house warm, and plenty of room to grow. The lot is a very private wooded lot backing up to parkland and on a corner. Plenty of parking if you have lots of cars/trucks. Because of some painting on the exterior, you will need conventional financing. On the first level, you will find a washer and dryer, a full bath, and an additional sitting/office/guest room as well as two decks. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Upstairs, there are additional 4 bedrooms and skylights plus another full bath. Seller is offering a 2-10 warranty for one year at the time of settlement.
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $270,000
