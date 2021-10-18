4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $350,000

This spectacular home sits on corner lot in the community of Lake Wilderness. Large family room with fireplace off breakfast nook open to kitchen, which has center island and tons of cabinet space. There is even a pantry! Don't forget to check out the formal dining room for those family and holiday occasions. Homeowner can utilize a main level bedroom with four bedrooms upstairs (3 bedroom perc) or use main level room as an office. Or use one of the rooms for hobby room! So many options. Half bathroom on main level with two full bathrooms upstairs. Laundry located on upper level. Finished basement with extra room for workshop/craft room and a large rec room which can be used for playroom or game room. The possibilities are endless with this much space. But don't forget the outdoors! Relax on your large front porch facing the shady front yard with mature trees. Paved driveway and attached one car garage. Enjoy entertaining on your rear deck and spacious back yard! Convenient Lake Wilderness community offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, beach, playgrounds and more. Private security patrols subdivision. Riverbend High School District! Don't miss out on your chance to own this wonderful home! Schedule your showing today before this one is under contract!