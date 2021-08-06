 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $790,000

The one you have been waiting for! Beautiful inside and out, on a quiet cul-de-sac in the resort like community of Fawn Lake. 6 years young and shows like a model. Built with many upgrades and meticulously maintained. Some of the highlights and special features include a huge main level master, a grand two story stone fireplace, an elegant private office with a fireplace, a 2nd family room/kid space outside bedrooms 3 and 4, dual staircases, a sunny deck with an attached screened and shady gazebo, beautiful hardwood floors throughout much of the home, 3 car garage, built-in sound system and ethernet drops, fully fenced and private backyard (could be enlarged as property extends approximately 35 ft beyond rear fence line) plus custom moldings and designer light fixtures throughout! The full walk up basement is huge and ready to finish with a full bath rough in already there. The Fawn Lake community is one of a kind with it's own lake, marina and beach for boating, fishing, and swimming, an award winning golf course, 2 lakefront restaurants, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, miles of walking paths, a community pool, fitness center, clubs and activities for all ages and more!

