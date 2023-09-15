Welcome to this all brick sprawling country living rambler in southern Fauquier county. SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL AVAILABLE- 5 LOTS TOTAL..This home is nestled neatly on 63 mostly wooded acres with lots of potential & wildlife. # handsome sized bedrooms and 2 full baths in main living area. A "in-law" /flex suite is also on main level with a private full bath and separate entrance make this a great unique property. 2 zoned HVAC, brand new roof, newer sump pump and water heater. Minutes from I95, Routes 17, 28 & 29. Only 45 minutes to DC and Dulles airport, makes commuting a sweet dream! Low Fauquier taxes and No HOA.. New brand new lengthwise wood deck just installed. New vInyl wood look plank flooring throughout whole house, and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Come tour this lovely home!