4 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $375,000

PEACE, PRIVACY & SERENITY LIVES HERE. ENJOY YOUR SLICE OF HEAVEN ON EARTH. READY FOR SOME "SWEAT EQUITY" ON 5 MOSTLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT? NO HOA, CLOSE TO RT. 17 & I95. THIS HOME HAS HUUUGGGEEE POTENTIAL BUT NEEDS SOME MAJOR TLC. A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR SURE- IF YOU WANT A PROJECT. THIS HOME IS BEING OFFERED IN "AS-IS" CONDITION. YOU CAN CERTAINLY LIVE IN IT WHILE YOU FIX HER UP- AND MAKE HER SHINE! THIS GIRL HAS GREAT BONES TO WORK WITH :) LOTS OF SPACE ON LARGE PRIVATE LOT FOR NUMEROUS CAR OR TRUCK PARKING. HAVE A SMALL BUSINESS THAT NEED MULTIPLE TRUCK/VEHICLE PARKING- THIS IS IT! LIKE TO HUNT OR SHOOT? THIS IS IT! LONG DRIVEWAY TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE:) LOWER LEVEL HAS ALOOOOT OF ROOM. OFFERS A FULL SHOWER STALL BATHROOM AND 4TH BEDROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM/REC ROOM- JUST NEEDS SOME FINISHING..OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE RETREAT, WITH BIRDS AND LOTS OF WILDLIFE- NATURE AT ITS BEST! ..PLS TOUR, SEND ME SOME FEEDBACK AND SEND AN OFFER :)