PEACE, PRIVACY & SERENITY LIVES HERE. ENJOY YOUR SLICE OF HEAVEN ON EARTH. READY FOR SOME "SWEAT EQUITY" ON 5 MOSTLY PRIVATE WOODED LOT? NO HOA, CLOSE TO RT. 17 & I95. THIS HOME HAS HUUUGGGEEE POTENTIAL BUT NEEDS SOME MAJOR TLC. A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH FOR SURE- IF YOU WANT A PROJECT. THIS HOME IS BEING OFFERED IN "AS-IS" CONDITION. YOU CAN CERTAINLY LIVE IN IT WHILE YOU FIX HER UP- AND MAKE HER SHINE! THIS GIRL HAS GREAT BONES TO WORK WITH :) LOTS OF SPACE ON LARGE PRIVATE LOT FOR NUMEROUS CAR OR TRUCK PARKING. HAVE A SMALL BUSINESS THAT NEED MULTIPLE TRUCK/VEHICLE PARKING- THIS IS IT! LIKE TO HUNT OR SHOOT? THIS IS IT! LONG DRIVEWAY TO YOUR HAPPY PLACE:) LOWER LEVEL HAS ALOOOOT OF ROOM. OFFERS A FULL SHOWER STALL BATHROOM AND 4TH BEDROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM/REC ROOM- JUST NEEDS SOME FINISHING..OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE RETREAT, WITH BIRDS AND LOTS OF WILDLIFE- NATURE AT ITS BEST! ..PLS TOUR, SEND ME SOME FEEDBACK AND SEND AN OFFER :)
4 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Michael Alan Humphries, now 40, will be in his 70s when released in unprovoked fatal shooting of Unionville man, 24-year-old Alistair Smith; defendant says, "I cracked," in murder of man he thought was having an affair with his wife.
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene raises alarm at board of supervisors meeting, begs county to do everything it can to get citizens vaccinated.
Defensive end Amare Barno is the latest Virginia Tech player to opt out of a bowl game, more details here
Dozens and dozens of entries passed by the more than hourlong procession.
Traffic stop early on the morning of Dec. 3 on Sperryville Pike turns into chase near Fairview Cemetery, onto Col. Jameson Blvd., North Main Street; suspect wanted in U.S. Navy burglary.
36-year-old is known to travel and stay with her boyfriend, Bradley Runyon; has a tattoo of a scorpion on right ankle and a dragon on back.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, last week announced his endorsement for Congress from long standing law enforcement leader and Orange…
Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.