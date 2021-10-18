Move in Ready! Just unpack and start enjoying country life. Fresh and updated in 2021 with new roof and new siding. Clean as a whistle and freshly painted. Brand new kitchen with granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, double bowl sink, cabinets, flooring and fixtures. Private deck, storage shed and open yard . Plenty of room for outdoor enjoyment and relaxing. Lovely setting showcases pretty woods near you - yet convenient and peaceful access to Route 17. Main level and upstairs bedrooms offer the plenty of space with traditional easy flowing floorplan. Owners have confirmed DataStream Broadband is available. Please take off your shoes when entering as the brand new carpet has just been installed.
4 Bedroom Home in Sumerduck - $380,000
