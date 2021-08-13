 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Unionville - $525,000

Stunning one level living on over 9 acres of woodland privacy, 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths, full basement with in-law suite featuring two bedrooms, 1 full bath, large rec room and more. Short commute to Fredericksburg. Make long lasting memories at your own private estate.

