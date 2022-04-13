4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $1,100,000

Nestled in a private enclave of custom homes just outside of Warrenton town limits (1.5 miles to Main St) and a 5-minute drive to Whitney State Forest, this craftsman/farmhouse-style home is looking for someone new to call it “Home”. It sits on almost 4 acres of mostly wooded property that can be subdivided or allows for an accessory dwelling unit to be added. Some of its many features: Hardie siding and stone exterior features…large deep porch with metal roof…9ft ceilings on 3 levels…random width recycled white oak floors throughout the main and upper levels…open living/dining/kitchen (no formal rooms in this home!)…oversized fireplace with stone façade…sunroom off living room with doors to front porch…kitchen has semi-custom cabinetry and granite counters with SS appliances (electric cooking w/ propane hookup available, microwave/convection oven, trash compactor, dishwasher, french door refrigerator)…main floor bedroom and full bath…upper level primary suite with ensuite bath and large walk-in closet…2 additional bedrooms on upper level with jack-n-jill bath and walk-in closets…finished daylight walkout lower level has rec room with wet bar…music/media/theater room…flex room (exercise/office) and a full bath. From the main floor laundry, exit to the mudroom and into the oversized attached 2-car garage (wired for an electric vehicle) with a large home office on the 2nd floor. Or, exit to the mudroom porch to the lower 2-car garage/shop. Ample parking on the paved driveway. Board and wire fenced yard and large shed. No HOA or covenants! House has geothermal HVAC (zoned) and Xfinity cable/internet. 3BR septic, 6-person max occupancy. Ask your agent for the full list of features from the MLS documents.