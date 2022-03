4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $1,175,000

NESTLED IN A PRIVATE ENCLAVE OF CUSTOM HOMES JUST OUTSIDE OF WARRENTON TOWN LIMITS (1.5 MI TO MAIN ST) AND A 5-MINUTE DRIVE TO WHITNEY STATE FOREST, THIS CRAFTSMAN/FARMHOUSE-STYLE HOME IS LOOKING FOR SOMEONE NEW TO CALL IT HOME. IT SITS ON ALMOST 4 ACRES OF PROPERTY AND HAS 1 ADMINISTRATION SUBDIVISION AVAILABLE. SOME OF ITS MANY FEATURES: HARDIE SIDING AND STONE EXTERIOR…LARGE DEEP PORCH WITH METAL ROOF…9FT CEILINGS ON 3 LEVELS…RANDOM WIDTH RECYCLED WHITE OAK FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS…OPEN LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN (NO FORMAL ROOMS IN THIS HOME)…OVERSIZED FIREPLACE WITH STONE FAÇADE…SUNROOM OFF LIVING ROOM WITH DOORS TO FRONT PORCH…KITCHEN HAS SEMI-CUSTOM CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTERS WITH SS APPLIANCES (ELEC COOKING W/ PROPANE HOOKUP AVAIL, MICROWAVE/CONV OVEN, TRASH COMPACTOR, DW, FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR)…MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH…UPPER LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE WITH ENSUITE BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET…2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL WITH JACK-N-JILL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSETS…FINISHED DAYLIGHT WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL HAS REC ROOM WITH WET BAR…MUSIC/MEDIA/THEATER ROOM…FLEX ROOM (EXERCISE/OFFICE) AND A FULL BATH. FROM THE MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, EXIT TO THE MUDROOM AND INTO THE OVERSIDED ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE (WIRED FOR EV) WITH A LARGE HOME OFFICE ON THE 2ND FLOOR. OR, EXIT TO THE MUDROOM PORCH TO THE LOWER 2-CAR GARAGE/SHOP. GARAGE ADDN FINISHED IN 2018. AMPLE PARKING ON THE PAVED DRIVEWAY. BOARD AND WIRE FENCED YARD AND LARGE SHED. NO HOA OR COVENANTS! HOUSE HAS GEOTHERMAL HVAC (ZONED) AND XFINITY CABLE/INTERNET. 3BR SEPTIC, 6-PERSON MAX OCCUPANCY.