4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $1,495,000

"Odd Angles" Lovely older home, circa 1911, and in great location. Updated and in very good condition, this wonderful older home has been updated and lived in and loved. Main level boasts living room, parlor, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, powder room, and handsome front hall entry. Upper level is complete with 4 bedrooms, study, and 2 full baths. Fixed stairs to attic which offers an exercise room or office area . The basement is primarily a cellar with heating, electrical , etc components. The exterior offers and large front porch with pastoral views and a screened back porch. Perfect for evening settings and summer suppers. Kitchen appliances are all updated including 6 burner stove with gas and electric cooking, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, built-in microwave, and quartz counter tops. Several outbuildings including well house with refrigerator/freezer, "hen house", walk-in cooler, 2 car garage with shop area,, remodeled barn with 3 car garage and work shop area, kitchen, half bath, and potential for apartment with plenty of room to spare. Purchase also includes John Deere tractor with many attachments. (Call lister for more info on tractor equipment.)