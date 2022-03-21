Lovely 4BR 2BA Split Foyer in Warrenton Lakes. Features: Deck, 2 car garage, new paint, finished basement with full bath, bedroom, and rec room; large yard, paved driveway, and much more! ROOF IN PROCESS ON BEING REPLACED
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $2,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books - including Toni Morrison's 'Beloved' - from school libraries
BEDFORD — After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system, BCPS administrators and book review committees decided not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
One of America's largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory items opens 442nd store Wednesday in Town Square.
Virginia native wins heart of 'The Bachelor' during season finale, accepts final rose — after turning it down
Virginia is for lovers, and this time, a lady from the 757 stole the bachelor’s heart.
The incidents took place at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.
Police: man accidentally shoots self in car next to Yowell Meadow; over in Southridge, another man shoots up his apartment, striking neighbors' homes, but no people.
I am writing in response to the Wednesday, March 9, Star-Exponent article titled ”Amazon data center, housing development rezoning’s go to Cul…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Larry Allen Young, Jr., 24, also faces charges in Albemarle in another incident Feb. 28 at UVA parking garage in Charlottesville; Ryan Rakness appointed public defender.
A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia Department of Corrections’ “Most Wanted.”
Regarding the March 13 Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper planners OK rezoning for 55+ development,” the subject of the article is the rezoning …