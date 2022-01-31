4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $410,000

Recently renovated and updated cape cod offers new roof, freshly painted, new carpet and updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, recessed lighting and deep stainless steel farm sink. New fixtures, vanities and commodes. Traditional floor plan includes 4 bedrooms with 2 on each level. One bedroom currently set up for expansive home office area. Built in drawers in one bedroom with ample eave storage areas and pull down attic stairs. Lovely back yard area offers 2 storage sheds and new deck. Paved driveway, brick sidewalk with lovely landscaping. Move in ready in excellent condition. NEW CARPET: PLEASE WEAR SHOE COVERINGS WHICH ARE PROVIDED OR REMOVE YOUR SHOES.