4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $459,900

Great Rambler Style home on a corner lot in Warrenton Lakes! One Level Living!!!! A newer addition to this home features an incredible owner's suite with huge bathroom and spa worthy tub/shower combo plus an x-large walk in closet. I love the contemporary feel when you walk into the foyer and see the vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace that are the centerpieces for this home. The main living area is expansive and perfect for entertaining or movie watching with a fire. Off the living room is an additional room that can be a 4th bedroom, office, gym, home school room....lots of possibilities featuring an exit to the rear yard as well. There is a separate dining room with huge sunny window and kitchen on the opposite side of the entry foyer. The kitchen stove features a double oven and stove top. The rear hall runs horizontal and contains the laundry room and garage entry. It also boasts the 3 additional bedrooms Including the primary suite and the hall bath. The hall bath has just been updated with a new tile floor, new linen closet, and new vanity with sink. The laundry room has a new tile floor as well. The 2 car garage features 2 service doors and a freshly painted floor. There is a fully fenced rear yard divided in two sections. The sellers had dog a designated dog area on one side and entertaining area on the other. The 2 zoned HVAC system have both been replaced in recent years. The upgraded smart locks will stay on the entry doors of the home. Warrenton Lakes is located in a perfect commuting location of Rt 29 and close to shopping and schools.