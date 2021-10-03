4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $499,999

This beautiful, move-in-ready, single-family home, in a country-like setting, is perfectly located on the DC side of Warrenton with easy access to 29, I-66 and shopping and restaurants. The home is nicely upgraded with desirable upgrades throughout the home. Foyer with stairs leading to main living area or basement. Main living area has spacious living and dining rooms. There are 3 bedrooms and updated bathrooms on the main level! Stainless steel kitchen appliances. The finished basement has a bonus/recreation room and one more bedroom. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace during the winter or relax on the gorgeous deck during the warmer months. Enjoy privacy in the backyard with lots of greenery and fire pit. New HVAC in 2019!