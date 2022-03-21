4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $529,900

Pride of ownership shows in this immaculately maintained custom-built colonial on the DC side of Warrenton. This home is perfectly situated, whether you are running errands or commuting to points north or south. Only five minutes to Warrenton and fifteen minutes to Gainesville, Haymarket and Route I-66. Do you work from home? You are sure to be productive in the light-filled first floor office with the high-speed Comcast internet that is available. The open floor plan with a large country kitchen featuring oak cabinets, eating area and family room across the entire back of the home is great for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. The nice size living room with wood stove will keep you cozy all winter long. Four large bedrooms and two bathrooms can be found on the upper level. The upstairs hallway bathroom has been tastefully renovated. The entire home was recently painted in neutral tones and there is new carpet throughout the second floor. Other updates include bamboo hardwoods in the family room, living room and office; luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen; a new refrigerator and microwave; and an updated half bathroom. A central vacuum system makes cleaning a breeze. The unfinished basement with bathroom rough-in is ready for your creative vision. A detached over-sized two car garage (33' x 29') even has a second level storage area. Two sheds and one long run-in shed provide ample storage for your outdoor items. Enjoy the beautiful park-like setting on 1.19 acres with established flower beds and mature trees which provide plenty of privacy and shade. The partially fenced back yard is perfect for pets. Have you ever wanted to plant a large garden? This property has an ideal spot! No HOA.