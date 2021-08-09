 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $569,900

This lovely front porch colonial on a fantastic lot in Warrenton Lakes is ready for new owners! Features include: Updated kitchen, extensive hardwood on main and upper level, renovated bathrooms, finished basement, 2 car garage, large deck overlooking fenced yard, extensive landscaping, whole house generator, private office over garage, and much more!

