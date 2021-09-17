This beautiful, move-in-ready, single-family home, in a country-like setting, is perfectly located on the DC side of Warrenton with easy access to 29, I-66 and shopping and restaurants. The home is nicely upgraded to include gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island, fresh paint, an open floor plan, sunroom and many more desirable upgrades throughout the home. It boasts 4 bedrooms with lots of closet space and updated bathrooms on the main level! Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room during the winter or sit and relax with a glass of wine on the gorgeous deck during the warmer months. Enjoy privacy in the fenced-in backyard with lots of greenery as well as a beautiful tree-lined private driveway. The finished basement has a kitchenette, full bathroom, and 2 rooms that can be used as a home gym, den/recreation room or guest room as well as a walk-out exit Basement can potentially be used as an -in-law suite. One of the best parts of the home is the oversized garage and an extra workshop or storage room that comes with heating and air conditioning. Be sure to stop and take a peek... QUICK...this one won't last. No formal HOA.
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
- Updated
More employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines, and this has set off a flurry of requests for exemptions – for both medical and religious reasons.
Jenkins, 68, had been battling COVID-19-induced double pneumonia that ultimately led to kidney failure.
This past week, 280 students in Culpeper County Public Schools were quarantined due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, about the same numbe…
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
Sheriff Jenkins: "I appreciate the swift response of our deputies, and am grateful that this incident was resolved without any injury.”
Ken and Jennifer Lewis were senior employees with American Airlines, worked same flight Dulles to L.A. on Sept. 11, 2001 so they could vacation with each other.
State Police: Joseph M. Javage, 42, was walking across Route 50 in Frederick County at 9:50 pm on Sept. 10 when he was hit.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Virginia State Police: 14-year-old girl dies, five others injured in early morning crash Sept. 9 at mile marker 124 on southbound side of interstate in Spotsylvania.
Community spread high and so is demand for testing—Wellspring opens drive-thru clinic for rapid tests, $75 each, across from Yowell Meadow Park; Walgreens doing free tests; vaccines also widely available.