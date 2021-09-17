4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $585,000

This beautiful, move-in-ready, single-family home, in a country-like setting, is perfectly located on the DC side of Warrenton with easy access to 29, I-66 and shopping and restaurants. The home is nicely upgraded to include gorgeous hardwood flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, a large kitchen island, fresh paint, an open floor plan, sunroom and many more desirable upgrades throughout the home. It boasts 4 bedrooms with lots of closet space and updated bathrooms on the main level! Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room during the winter or sit and relax with a glass of wine on the gorgeous deck during the warmer months. Enjoy privacy in the fenced-in backyard with lots of greenery as well as a beautiful tree-lined private driveway. The finished basement has a kitchenette, full bathroom, and 2 rooms that can be used as a home gym, den/recreation room or guest room as well as a walk-out exit Basement can potentially be used as an -in-law suite. One of the best parts of the home is the oversized garage and an extra workshop or storage room that comes with heating and air conditioning. Be sure to stop and take a peek... QUICK...this one won't last. No formal HOA.