4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $595,000

Picture yourself living in an all brick one level home, just 3 miles from Route 29, 5 miles to Warrenton, as well as convenient to Culpeper, Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia. Small enclave of well cared for homes, one acre very private lot, circular drive, fabulous landscaping on entire lot. Plenty to see and enjoy. No HOA. 3/4" oak flooring; Stainless steel appliances; granite counter; huge rear deck ; beautiful sunroom. 2011: Ducts cleaned. 2013: Kitchen & 2.5 baths remodeled; Security system with wireless connection, 3 cameras & CO2 monitor installed. 2014: New gas furnace & AC w/humidifier and ultraviolet air purification system, most floors refinished, paver walkways w/handicap entrance, all toilets are handicap accessible. 2018: New garage doors, foundation treated for termites, Removal of handicap ramp for front door in basement. 2020: New roof & 4 skylights.

