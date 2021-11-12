 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $597,000

This lovely Dutch Colonial on the DC Side of Warrenton is clean and ready for new owners! Features include: Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Finished Walk-Out Basement with full bath, Owner's Suite w/ Bath, Paved Driveway, 2 Car Side-Load Garage, large rear deck overlooking private yard, and much more!

