This lovely large colonial on the DC side of Warrenton is ready for new owners! Features include: Open main level w/ 9 foot ceilings, extensive hardwoods, and upgraded moldings; Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and large island; PRIVATE rear fenced yard with large deck, shed, and patio overlooking a pond and common area; Large owner's suite with luxury bath and walk-in closet; Upper Level Laundry, Mudroom off Garage, Large upper level loft, and much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $629,900
