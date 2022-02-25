4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $630,000

Spacious Single Family Home situated on a cul de sac- just minutes to downtown Warrenton. Main level features tile floor in foyer and kitchen. Home office conveniently located on the front of the house. Formal living & dining rooms. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Step down into cozy family room with door leading out to screened in porch and fenced in yard. Upper level boasts primary bedroom suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Three additional bedrooms and full bathroom complete the upper level. Fully finished walk out level basement offers rec room, workout room, and full bathroom. NO HOA with over 1/2 an acre corner lot!