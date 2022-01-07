4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $649,000

Welcome to in WARRENtown living at its very best. This immaculately maintained home boasts hardwood flooring on all main level along with a full primary bedroom and full bathroom on walk in level...Live on one level easily. Large eat in galley chef's kitchen complete with pantry, laundry area and butlers bar! Huge charming family room with vaulted ceiling, lots of windows and a gas fireplace! Formal dining room to host special holiday dining experiences. 2 bedrooms with full hall bath on upper level. Relax on your deck with super shade auto blind, just off your kitchen dining area. Enjoy large outdoor festivities or family bbq on a stunning hardscape that rolls to open common area. Need an in-laws or teenage separate space? This home offers a complete full finished basement with kitchen full bath, laundry and tons of storage, with a separate entrance. Walk to shopping, restaurants, Old Town Warrenton, post office and so much more..This home is truly in move in condition. New roof in 2018 and many upgrades through out. This home will go fast, because its priced right for all you get.. LOW Hoa fee- only $86 a month! Public water & public sewer. COMCAST high speed internet makes this home the best to work from home. Some furniture conveys...