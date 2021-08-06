 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $649,900

Coming Soon!!! The one you have been waiting for in Silver Cup! Perfect , meticulously maintained stone front colonial has that special curb appeal and is close to everything. This home welcomes you into a soaring, light-filled foyer. The main level features a large office with handsome wood trim, a formal dining room, a large, open family room as well as a huge owner's suite with gas fireplace and brand new hardwood. The gourmet kitchen is well-equipped for the chef of the house with plenty of cabinetry, a butler's pantry ,hard surface countertops and ample breakfast space. The open family room features a marble fireplace and walks out to a lovely patio overlooking the beautifully landscaped lot. There are three, generous sized bedrooms and two baths on the upper level. The walk-up basement is finished and includes a full bath, full kitchen, a second washer and dryer and living space that is perfect for an in-law suite. It also features a wine closet and bar for entertaining. Additional space for storage completes the lower level. A new roof was installed in 2020 and the huge three car garage is a dream come true. Don't wait to view this one!! Professional photos coming soon!!

