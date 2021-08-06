Come home to Avalon Estates! DC-side Warrenton subdivision & conveniently located between Old Town Warrenton and Gainesville. This beautifully updated and spacious 4BD/2.5BA Colonial, tucked away on a private wooded lot on a non-thru street, offers something for everyone. 2019 updates include: Kitchen renovation w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances (Upgraded to LG in 2021), Updated Baths, New Windows, New and refinished hardwood flooring on main level, & carpet on upper levels & new deck. The unique floor plan includes a huge & light-filled main level office w/ private entrance; Large Dining Room & Open concept flow between kitchen & family room with wood-burning fireplace; Primary suite w/ gas fireplace, luxury bath & sitting area; PLUS bonus finished space in attic for 5th bedroom or loft/playroom. Room to expand in unfinished basement w/ rough-in for bath, pellet stove, and walkout stairs. Wrap around front porch and freshly stained back deck with awning offer multiple opportunities to unwind and enjoy the surrounding beauty and privacy. The fenced backyard also includes a firepit and backs to woods. Wired for Xfinity Gigabit Service. No HOA! Freshly painted in 2021 and ready for new owner, this home in the KRHS school district is a true gem!
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $674,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local father James Manning died from gunshot wounds while in his house.
A woman’s body was found Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a young person at the residence was taken into custody with multi…
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
The incident involving two men and two women captured on surveillance camera occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Culpeper County Public Schools announced three new school administrators on Tuesday.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
In light of delta variant and new state and federal guidance, will panel reconsider its policy on face coverings and social distancing?
B. Travis Brown is 2009 graduate of Eastern View High School, running on platform of clean drinking water, affordable fiber internet and tax relief for downtown businesses.
The Evolve Center, another Culpeper-based community service group, co-sponsored Sunday's back-to-school giveaway outside historic African-American schoolhouse in Culpeper County.