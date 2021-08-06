 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $674,999

Come home to Avalon Estates! DC-side Warrenton subdivision & conveniently located between Old Town Warrenton and Gainesville. This beautifully updated and spacious 4BD/2.5BA Colonial, tucked away on a private wooded lot on a non-thru street, offers something for everyone. 2019 updates include: Kitchen renovation w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances (Upgraded to LG in 2021), Updated Baths, New Windows, New and refinished hardwood flooring on main level, & carpet on upper levels & new deck. The unique floor plan includes a huge & light-filled main level office w/ private entrance; Large Dining Room & Open concept flow between kitchen & family room with wood-burning fireplace; Primary suite w/ gas fireplace, luxury bath & sitting area; PLUS bonus finished space in attic for 5th bedroom or loft/playroom. Room to expand in unfinished basement w/ rough-in for bath, pellet stove, and walkout stairs. Wrap around front porch and freshly stained back deck with awning offer multiple opportunities to unwind and enjoy the surrounding beauty and privacy. The fenced backyard also includes a firepit and backs to woods. Wired for Xfinity Gigabit Service. No HOA! Freshly painted in 2021 and ready for new owner, this home in the KRHS school district is a true gem!

