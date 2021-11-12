4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $675,000

Perfectly balancing traditional and contemporary architecture, this custom home offers privacy and seclusion while only 2.5 miles from downtown Warrenton. With 3.47 acres of land, the home's park like setting is directly adjacent to over 58 acres of Fauquier County public land located behind the property. This home's ideal location provides a lovely backdrop that includes wooded acreage, rolling terrain, distant views and abundant wildlife. The main level offers a master bedroom with traditional features including a separate dining room and wood burning fireplace as well as an open, light filled floor plan and private views of the woodland directly behind the home. Stepping outside, a large screened in porch and outdoor fireplace expand the home's living areas while offering a serene getaway behind the home. The two bedrooms on the upper level and a full bathroom and bedroom space in the lower level, there is plenty of room for a large family or visitors. The lower level also includes substantial open space for a recreation area adjacent to the lower level walk out which exits behind the home. Storage is plentiful due to the home's lower level storage space that includes a substantial amount of square footage and high ceilings. This wonderful home represents the best of both worlds with its convenience, privacy, and delightful spaces for those needing a retreat or the perfect entertainment venue.