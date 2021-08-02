4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $699,800

New Build is under construction and rolling along with a ton of included upgrades at a fantastic price! Highly Desirable MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY BEDROOM! Hardie Board on the exterior! Brand New Custom Construction on a picturesque 1.23 acre lot in Warrenton! Construction has started! August 2021 anticipated completion date. Open and Spacious 2754 square foot home above grade featuring the coveted FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE and an additional SECOND LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE. A total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Please see plans and specs in documents section of listing. This home invites you in from the covered front porch to the hardwood entrace foyer. The main level of this open and airy home features hardwoods in the entry, dining room, kitchen, breakfast room and great room. The chef's kitchen features a large pantry, gas range, and island with double sink and breakfast bar that is open to the generously sized great room featuring a gas fireplace and Anderson French doors. There is also a breakfast room for casual dining. There is a seperate dining room for large party dining and a laundry room on the main level conveniently located near the main level primary bedroom. There is an option for an upper level laundry room as well. The sunny windows are double hung Anderson windows. The builder is building with 2X6 construction and has dual fuel HVAC with propane and electric. The upstairs bedroom level is highlighted by the 2nd primary suite and ensuite bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a hall bath. All rooms have spacious closets and sunny windows. The builder would be happy to price and finish the basement and/or full bath as an option. That would increase the home size up to an additional 1400sf. We have 3 additional lots for custom builds as well. Act fast to pick your homesite! The pics of the land are of all the lots and the overview. This spec home is being built on Lot 1 and a great value with many items already upgraded in this custom build.