4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $699,900

BRAND NEW CUSTOM HOME is READY TO MOVE IN! This house has the coveted MAIN LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE and an additional SECOND LEVEL PRIMARY SUITE on the upper level. It's a home that your family can grow into throughout the years. You can age in place here and have tons of flexible space. It's also perfect if you need a main level bedroom for an extended family member that lives with you. This New Build is complete and includes a ton of upgrades at a fantastic price! Main Level Primary Suite includes a tray ceiling, with double closets, beautiful large shower with niche, double sinks, & custom cabinets with granite tops. The Family Room and Kitchen area feature a gas burning fireplace, custom wood kitchen cabinetry, gas range, beverage center, huge island with seating area, gorgeous granite tops and a breakfast table area. Real Sand and Stain hardwood floors in the primary living areas, the stairs and upstairs hallway. The dining room graces the entry to the home and is conveniently located off the kitchen. The large powder room sits discreetly behind the staircase. There is a main level walk in laundry room/pantry which is conveniently located between the kitchen and main level primary bedroom. This open and spacious 2754 square foot home sits on a 1.23 acre lot will WOW your buyer with upgraded features including hardiplank siding. You don't see that very often at this price point. A total of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is an upper level laundry room as well that is located outside of the second primary suite. The sunny windows are double hung Anderson windows. The builder installed dual fuel HVAC with propane and electric. The upstairs bedroom level is highlighted by the SECOND PRIMARY SUITE and ensuite bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a hall bath featuring double sink and tub/shower combo. All rooms have spacious closets and sunny windows. We have 3 additional lots for custom builds as well.