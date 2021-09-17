COUNTRY LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN! This gorgeous custom built, like-new Modern Farmhouse/Cape Style home on almost 3 acres is ready for new owners! Features include: Gourmet Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, custom hood and marble counters; Large Master Suite with luxury marble bath and walk-in closet; Wide plank hardwood floors throughout main level; large front and rear porches; bonus room over the garage with full bath; oversized 2 car garage with extra storage; full walk out basement with 9 foot ceilings and rough in for full bath; large lot that back to creek and open space, and much more! See and you will not be disappointed.
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $739,900
