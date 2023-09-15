Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Cedar Mill, come home to a wooded enclave of estate homes on 1 acre homesites centrally located in Warrenton with easy access to Route 29! The Powell single-family home sets the stage for great living. Enter through a charming front porch or a 2-car garage. Inside, an open floor plan is designed for how today's families live. Prep dinner at the gourmet kitchen island, which overlooks the dining and family rooms. Versatile flex space can be used however you like, including a home office. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms and a full bath offer total comfort. Your luxurious owner's suite includes two massive walk-in closets and a double vanity. Finish the basement for more entertaining space. The Powell is pure luxury. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.