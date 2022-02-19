 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $800,000

Enjoy One Level Living in Gorgeous Custom Built Rambler with Covered Front Porch on 6 Acre Corner Lot*Home Offers Over 2500 Sq Ft*9'+ Ceilings*Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, Hickory Hardwood Flooring with 5" Planks Throughout*Sun-Filled Living Room has Built-In Shelving & Stone Surround Ventless Fireplace*Eat-In Kitchen with Oversized Island with Granite, Breakfast Bar, Under Cabinet Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, 42" Raised Panel Cabinets, Backsplash, Table Space with Wainscoting & Chandelier*Family Room/Sun Room off Kitchen with Ceiling Fan, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, French Door Access to Large Concrete Patio & Walk Way*Hall Powder Room*Primary Bedroom has Ceiling Fan, Crown Molding, Built-In Shelving, Walk-In Closet with Recessed Lighting & Attached Full Primary Bathroom with Double Sink Vanity, Linen Closet, Spacious Frameless Shower with Tile Surround & Crown Molding*3 Additional Guest Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans (2 with Carpet, 1 with Hickory Hardwood)*Full Hall Bathroom has Tile Flooring, Single Sink Vanity, Frameless Shower/Tub Combo with Tile Surround & Linen Closet*Laundry Room/Mud Room has Full Size Washer & Dryer, Recessed Lighting, Double Bowl Utility Sink & Ceramic Tile*Storage Room has Attic Access Panel & Built-In Shelving*Private Driveway with Side Load 2 Car Garage - on 2 Openers, has Windows & Storage Space*Backs to Trees*No HOA*Two 14' x 14' Sheds*4' Conditioned Crawl Space

