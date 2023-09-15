Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Cedar Mill, come home to a wooded enclave of estate homes on 1 acre homesites centrally located in Warrenton with easy access to Route 29! The Saint Lawrence single-family home is designed for how you live. The open layout of the family room flows into the gourmet kitchen, where you can fix snacks and drinks without missing a beat. The flex room offers versatility and the quiet study off the 2-car garage is ideal for working from home. Upstairs, alongside 3 spacious bedrooms and a double vanity bath, you'll find a desirable loft. In your luxury owner's suite, a walk-in closet and spa-like bath make every day feel like a vacation. Finish the basement level for more space. Come see all The Saint Lawrence has to offer. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.