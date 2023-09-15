Welcome home to Ryan Homes at Cedar Mill, come home to a wooded enclave of estate homes on 1 acre homesites centrally located in Warrenton with easy access to Route 29! The Normandy single-family home is the perfect choice for spacious living. Step through the door to a light and airy foyer opening to the second floor. A huge living area with the kitchen, dining room and family room all flows beautifully together. The centerpiece is the gourmet kitchen with an island. The convenient service wing includes a garage entry. Upstairs, the luxury owner's suite offers a bath filled with natural light and comes complete with a full tray ceiling. Add a first-floor bedroom or finish the basement for more space. The Normandy is a home you'll love owning. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.