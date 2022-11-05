 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $839,900

  • Updated
Why wait to build when you can own this lovely like-new home in Warrenton Chase with a FANTASTIC back patio, fireplace, grill, and bar! Features include: Gourmet Kitchen with island; family room with extensive mouldings, large master suite with upgraded bath, finished basement, side load garage, and much more! VA LOAN AT 2.5% is assumable to buyers with VA eligibility! Take advantage of this incredible interest rate.

