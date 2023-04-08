Newly built in 2022 home that is move in ready with LOTS of upgrades!! This home features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths situated on a .73 acre surrounded by trees in the desirable Brookside/Broad Run Estates neighborhood. Main level features a bright open floor plan w/ hardwood throughout main level, gourmet kitchen w/ quartz countertop, oversized island, GE Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in pantry with shelving and a sliding glass door leading out to a sun filled covered deck right off the kitchen. Large Mud Room with lots of storage leads out to the 3-car garage. Impressive family room w/ gas fireplace that is perfect for gatherings. Separate Living room and large Dining room. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and an open 2nd story Loft overlook into Foyer. Primary suite has 2 walk-in closets, trey ceiling, luxurious frameless shower, and double vanities. The 2nd primary bedroom features walk-in closet and full bath, 2 additional spacious and bright bedrooms and laundry room complete the upper level. Full Unfinished Basement has lot of room to add an additional Bedroom with full size egress window and rough in for Bathroom and Wet Bar. Rear walkout from lower-level leads to large, treed backyard. The sought after Brookside Community features many amenities, 2 community pools, 7 miles of walking trails, tennis, basketball courts and is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and major highways.