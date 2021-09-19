5 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $460,000

How about a private rural setting with pastoral views of trees, farm land, a nearby pasture with a herd of long-horned cattle, and hot air balloons? There's even room for a pony on this beautiful 2 acre parcel. Sit on your peaceful front porch to enjoy rainbows and watch vintage planes from a nearby flying circus. This is life in a roomy 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 1400 sq. ft. on the lower level to make into your movie theater, workshop, storage, or extra rooms to entertain. The main level split-bedroom design offers privacy for the owners and other family members or guests. The upper level bedrooms are very large, and there's even an 18 x 16 carpeted open space which could be a study area, lounge, TV or gaming spot, or a craft room. New appliances, flooring, windows, and roof in 2018. This property has it all -- privacy, views, and space for the family to spread out.