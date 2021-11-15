5 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $475,000

Located in the sought out Southcoate Village Community, this Charming Colonial has it all! This home has been updated throughout the last two years including new granite countertops, hardwood floors, carpets, washer & dryer, water heater, newly finished basement, fresh paint throughout and new toilets! The updated kitchen also comes with a combo gas & electric stove for your cooking desires. Sunlight filled rooms throughout the day due to the desireable corner lot location. This house has many reason why it should be yours, make an appointment today!