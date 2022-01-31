5 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $549,000

Stunning, Updated Colonial features: 5 Bedroom with 3.5 Bathrooms with 3 Fully, Finished levels and a Fenced backyard with deck! This updated home also includes: new golden oak hardwood flooring on the entire main level, new paint and carpet on all THREE levels, a formal living room/dining room, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a cozy living room with fireplace that is open to your large, sunlight breakfast room. From the breakfast room you can easily access your large deck secured by fence. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, including an owners suite with brand, new, upgraded private bath with soaking tub, 2 oversized closets, new carpet and paint in all other bedrooms! The fully, finished lower level features wide open space for entertaining, large wall space to watch a movie, a full bath and 5th bedroom ( or flex space). Plenty of storage space in the utility area that has a new hot water heater. In the summer take a swim in the community pool! The beautiful home is just minutes to Rt. 17/15, shopping and dining! Thank you for viewing this property.