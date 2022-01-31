Hugh home on large lot. Fenced in yard. New paint throughout! Lots of updates to include - Walls on main level completely replaced, newer windows and newer refinished floors. Newer HVAC (heat and air conditioning) and hot water heater. Circular driveway for easy access with lots of parking. Septic cleaned out June/July. Home has a unique layout that offers lots of options, listed as 5 bedroom. Great location! Extra refrigerator, washer, dryer and other appliances in basement do not convey. Basement is full, but do not miss the basement bathroom!
5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $280,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bengu Beachley was an ESL teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School in Bealeton since 2018.
Local hospital administration begging the public to get vaccinated as ICU remains full and rooms overflowing; most patients fighting for their lives unvaccinated, according to data.
The death of a Stafford County boy, under age 10, was reported Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
A 43-year-old Maryland man was killed Sunday in an automobile accident in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police said.
Maggie Cleary leaves U.S. Attorney's Office to work with public safety & homeland security in Richmond, under Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier.
When Virginia's gasoline tax rose by 5 cents a gallon on July 1, the average price for unleaded fuel across the state was $2.93 a gallon - the same as it was the day before the tax increased.
45-feet-long pre-manufactured structure replaces low water bridge over Mountain Run near skatepark that always flooded in high rains.
Alumni of the school on U.S. 15 have been asking that it be done for years now. This could finally be their time.
Police made a grisly discovery in the summer of 2019 after being called to a Chesterfield County construction site by workers who found what appeared to be human remains. Arriving officers observed the charred remains of a small woman who had been stuffed inside a suitcase and set ablaze.
Culpeper County High School senior is a Germanna Scholar and lacrosse player who dreams of becoming a pediatric oncologist.