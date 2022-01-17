 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $299,000

  • Updated
Hugh home on large lot. New paint throughout! Lots of updates to include - Walls on main level completely replaced, newer windows and newer refinished floors. Newer HVAC (heat and air conditioning) and hot water heater. Circular driveway for easy access with lots of parking. Septic cleaned out June/July. Home has a unique layout that offers lots of options, listed as 5 bedroom. Great location! Extra refrigerator, washer, dryer and other appliances in basement do not convey. Basement is full, but do not miss the basement bathroom!

