 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $419,999

5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $419,999

So much room in this spacious home in the highly sought-after Highpoint neighborhood. 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, open kitchen, large pantry. Breakfast is connected to the family room. Making this home perfect for entertaining. It has quick access to Rt. 29 for commuting, close to shopping, dining, and downtown events. Schedule showing online via Showing time. Lockbox is on the front door. Updated photos will be posted Friday 6, 2022. The home is schedule to be cleaned on Thursday. Owners are still moving out. Pictures in the listing are before the home was painted

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Eastern View announces prom royalty

Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert