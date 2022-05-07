So much room in this spacious home in the highly sought-after Highpoint neighborhood. 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, open kitchen, large pantry. Breakfast is connected to the family room. Making this home perfect for entertaining. It has quick access to Rt. 29 for commuting, close to shopping, dining, and downtown events. Schedule showing online via Showing time. Lockbox is on the front door. Updated photos will be posted Friday 6, 2022. The home is schedule to be cleaned on Thursday. Owners are still moving out. Pictures in the listing are before the home was painted
5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $419,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jacqueline Mars has a net worth of $34.2 billion, according to latest Forbes rankings.
Culpeper’s Eastern View High School Prom royalty poses for a photograph Saturday at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center with the theme “Night …
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen — Richmond’s family-run, fresh doughnut food truck — is making a comeback this month.
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
27-year-old country singer/carpenter eliminated Sunday night from national competition, says he's headed to Nashville.
Deputy reportedly struck by minivan suffered a minor injury and he is doing well, police said.
Young artist Layton Scarbrough painting images of USCT soldier, Henry Lightfoot, Dr. Elijah Barber, Roscoe Ford, Ruby Beck, Pete Hill and Ella Drumgoole.
Williams Mill Village, a high-end community of Maryland's Caruso-Odin, slated for construction on 121 acres of longtime agriculture property just past the railroad bridge on Nalles Mill Road.
The off-duty Virginia State Police officer who drowned over the weekend in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 41-year-old Nicholas Koslicki.
Town of Leesburg Police Dept. also charged Schuyler Lake with credit card theft, and credit card fraud in the death Saturday of Dean Lake, 57, of Leesburg.