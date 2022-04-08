5 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $540,000

Welcome to peaceful living in a quiet cul-de-sac on the western edge of the Town of Culpeper. Beautiful inside and out, this large open-concept stone-front colonial offers comfortable and easy living with its main floor bedroom suite including a 12 x 11 sitting room and bath, and a large primary bedroom with en suite bath with jetted tub on the upper level. With 3 more bedrooms and another full bath on the upper level, plus almost 2000 finished square feet on the lower level including a full bath, there is plenty of privacy for everyone -- and room for hobbies, a home theater, and lots of storage. The front yard's beautiful flowering plum tree will impress your guests who then enter the wide and welcoming foyer featuring hardwood floors and views of a charming living room which flows into the formal dining room. A private study or home office offers seclusion right off the opposite side of the foyer. The beautifully updated kitchen with its granite countertops, island work and eating space flows into a breakfast nook with views of the backyard and 4+ acre wooded common area beyond. A spacious family room with large stone fireplace and hearth ensures coziness and warmth on chilly nights, plus quick access to the adjacent kitchen whether entertaining guests or enjoying movie night with the family. Have your morning coffee on the screened-in back porch with its views of the backyard and woods beyond or eat dinner on the lower level patio after a relaxing session in the hot tub (currently in a winterized state). Added features include Verizon Fios; brand new 75-gallon water heater; intercom for CD, radio and room to room talking; and wired for ADT security service on every window and door. Wired for home generator. Garage features 2 sets of upper cabinets, 2 key pads and one opener. All window blinds convey with house, as do curtains in kitchen, dining room, and family room. Ramp from driveway to front door will be removed, as will stone paver patio in center of backyard.