Welcome home to 65 Mills Hollow Rd where you will be sure to find privacy and elegance. Nestled on a 3 acre cul-de-sac lot that backs to trees and a creek this home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with NO HOA! As you walk through the door, this lovely home greets you with lots of natural light from the 2 story foyer. Follow the hardwoods to an open floor plan where the gourmet kitchen, sunroom, and living area connect. Gourmet kitchen has a large island, granite countertops, cooktop, double wall ovens, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space to inspire your inner chef. The bright and airy sunroom leads to a 16x14 deck. Enjoy the cozy living area with a gas fireplace and marble mantle. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms to include a large primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling and walk in closet. Primary bathroom has dual comfort height vanities, soaking tub, shower, and enclosed water closet. The basement is perfect for entertaining featuring a large rec area, office, bedroom, and bathroom. Enjoy the best of both worlds as this home is close to shopping, schools, and restaurants, yet tucked away for a sense of privacy and serenity. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $675,000
