The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $428,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Culpeper County man was killed in an auto accident early Saturday near Lee Highway and Rixeyville Road, the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
Kendrick Michael Jenkins, entering his 5th year in the local law enforcement training program, died Aug. 28 from cancer, EVHS graduate was only 19.
New COVID-19 cases and student and staff exposures to infected persons rise as 2021-22 school year progresses, weekly report says.
When negotiations were no longer viable, Virginia State Police deployed chemical munitions and robots into the residence.
A Stafford County woman was arrested on two felony drug charges Thursday as the result of an undercover drug operation in Fauquier County, pol…
'These men were executed because they were Black and that's not right': Northam pardons Martinsville Seven who were executed in 1949 rape case
- Updated
Seven Black men executed 70 years ago for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville were granted posthumous pardons Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledging they were denied due process of law and received racially-biased death sentences.
7-year-old Olivia Clatterbuck, a rising 2nd grader at Rappahannock Elementary School, passed away Aug. 10 when she was thrown from an ATV in Front Royal.
A man who was killed in a June 26 shooting in Fredericksburg drove to the suspect’s house after having an argument with him over the phone, a …
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Culpeper moonshine distillery Belmont Farm hosts 1st VA Cannabis Grower Symposium, laid back event with focus on education, business, agriculture, freedom following July 1 legalization.