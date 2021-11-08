The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $451,490
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who had appeared to narrowly win re-election over GOP newcomer Kim Taylor.
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
Independent council member beats Republican colleague, 53 percent to 46 percent, in partial, unofficial tally.
A train traveling at 55 miles per hour can take approximately one mile, or the length of about 18 football fields to stop.
One incumbent lost his seat on the Culpeper Town Council during Tuesday's general election, while another will be returning for at least four …
Political newcomer Susan Gugino won big in the Stevensburg Board of Supervisors race Tuesday night according to unofficial results from the St…
The name of U.S. 1 is set to change on Jan. 1, and residents and businesses along U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area need to adjust their addre…
A 14-year-old female student at Culpeper County High School was the victim of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and being threatened with a knife in a classroom, the school division says.
Former Culpeper mayor loses to young challenger. Resignation and mayor's races leaves two seats open on Town Council.
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
- Updated
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.