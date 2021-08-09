The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $464,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced that another child under the age of 20 has died from the coronavirus. The death is the first in the Eastern region among children.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
The incident involving two men and two women captured on surveillance camera occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Culpeper County Public Schools announced three new school administrators on Tuesday.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
In light of delta variant and new state and federal guidance, will panel reconsider its policy on face coverings and social distancing?
County will spend another $230,000 to try and hire more deputies and find more cell space in response to the persistent issue of severe overcrowding at the 66-bed jail downtown.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
The Evolve Center, another Culpeper-based community service group, co-sponsored Sunday's back-to-school giveaway outside historic African-American schoolhouse in Culpeper County.
A young woman who is already facing 33 felony charges in Spotsylvania County, including first-degree murder, had another felony charge added t…